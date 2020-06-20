From Karen Wazen to Nour Arida and many more; a lot of today’s Arab Instagram models and influencers tend to promote their married lives on their social media platforms.

And by “promote“, we mean that they do post diverse content when it comes to beauty, fashion and branded content. However, they always seem to focus more on posting about their own families. Considering, of course, that those kinds of posts usually receive more engagement from the audience.

While the idea could seem normal to some and entertaining to others, a lot of people on social media have been questioning whether or not this is how the married life should look like.

Because let’s be honest; if you’re scrolling down Instagram and all you keep stumbling upon is those influencers’ happily married content, there’s no doubt you’re going to question your own relationship or marriage.

Which makes the whole branding marriage situation on social media kind of toxic and even depressing, at times, especially to those who are not having the best relationship experience.

We think that influencers constantly posting aesthetically pleasing pictures of them having fun with their children and husbands is overdone and shouldn’t be the main material of their Instagram content. Especially that there’s no specific point to it.

That being said, while they might think that this is considered “spreading positivity” and sharing their lives with their followers; as mentioned earlier, it could really be toxic to some people – because it simply promotes a misleading concept of how marriage and relationships should be.

There’s no such thing as a perfect life or the perfect marriage, because every relationship has its ups and downs. There’s rarely ever anyone who would willingly choose to post about their life struggles or the downs of their personal relationships.

Let alone if that person is someone with a huge platform and an audience waiting for colorful and positive content. You barely know what those people’s lives are like behind the screen. Nothing is always rainbows and butterflies.

Moral of the story: Social media is not real life and most people, especially influencers with millions of followers, like to promote perfectionism. Because why be negative when you could create a virtual reality that is much more interesting?

Instead of falling into the trap of the perfect relationship that leads to an endless cycle of false comparison, we should focus on our own lives. And if we reach the conclusion that we’re not satisfied enough, we could start improving things on our own terms, and not based on how we think others’ lives are like.