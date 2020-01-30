There’s no getting around it. Stress is an unavoidable factor in our lives and we’re all going to have to go through it eventually. That doesn’t mean that we have to go through that hell quietly, though.

Stress can be combated and managed through many, many methods and as we looked through various Twitter threads of various people sharing their ways of dealing with stress, we managed to compile the best of the best tried advice.

Meditation AKA not just something you do at yoga

Look, we know this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but meditation is where it’s at if you’re trying to alleviate stress. Many researchers actually pinpoint meditation as almost as good as actual medicine when it comes to stress-relief.

When you meditate, you’re likely to identify the root of your stress and then you can figure out ways to treat it afterwards. And meditation itself isn’t as hard if you follow proper instructions.

Walk the road alone or with some music

Of the many things you can do to alleviate stress, walking is one of the more easily available methods. It’s simple too. All you have to do is go to an open space, like a park or just around your neighborhood, and walk and walk and keep walking!

While walking, you’re also breathing in new air and experiencing another atmosphere that will be of great help if the atmosphere you were already in was charged.

Work out or try a sport

No, this is not some off-brand way to promote the Gym Life to you. It’s been proven that most forms of working out (including sports) help us a great deal in removing stress as well getting some exercise in general.

When working out, our bodies release endorphins that make us feel a hundred times better afterwards, with less debilitating focus on our worries.

Videogames. That’s it, that’s the method

If you’re looking for a signal to go at it and spend three days playing Fortnite (or whatever the kids are into these days), you got it.

It’s been proven time and again that playing any kind of video game helps you better manage your workday stress and regular life stress. You get to let out your frustrations and worries and come back fresh.

Essential oils and aromatherapy

A new-age method of stress management, aromatherapy has been on the rise for quite some time now. Many studies show that aromatherapy can actually alter your brain waves, thus affecting your behavior.

Another thing that aromatherapy does is decrease cortisol levels, which makes you feel better in general.

Reduce the use of some of your favorite things

We know this may be a hard thing for many to do, but it’s been proven that decreasing the use of caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine decreases your stress levels. That one method may be a lot harder than others mentioned here, but it’ll be worth it, in the end.

What methods would you recommend for dealing with stress?