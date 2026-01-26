Doha, Qatar, 24 January 2026: Each year, the International Day of Education – marked on 24 January – offers an opportunity to explore how learning takes place across different settings. In Qatar, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, founded by Qatar Foundation and honoring the iconic modern artist Maqbool Fida Husain, approaches education through an enduring relationship with art as a form of learning. Its Learning and Outreach Program, launched last month, is centered on time spent in the galleries, where guided observation and dialogue provide the starting point for learning. Participants then move into practical workshops shaped by what they have seen and discussed. Designed for all ages, the program includes school visits, family sessions, and public workshops. These activities complement classroom learning through visual exploration, storytelling, and creative projects.