Now that the Ramadan season is officially over, it’s time to check what Hollywood’s been cooking for an impressive 2026. Aside from a huge slate of interesting releases this year, there’s a lot to look forward to on the smaller screen starting as early as tomorrow!

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

To celebrate Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary, Disney released its highly anticipated TV special yesterday, with Miley Cyrus returning to her popular role with a special interview and some exclusive behind the scenes looks.

Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2

Also released on Disney Plus today is Daredevil: Born Again’s second season. Not only is Daredevil going to war against Wilson Fisk, but he’s joined the highly anticipated return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones who is fighting alongside him.

The Boys – Final Season

Premiering April 8th, The Boys is set to conclude with its fifth season, building up the excitement between Homelander and Billy Butcher’s climactic battle and determining their fates once and for all, with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki also making their brief supernatural reunion.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Another beloved character returning to the smaller screen is Malcolm. Slightly older and married, but still retaining the same awkwardness and comedic situations. All four episodes are set for release on April 10th.

Euphoria – Season 3

Euphoria’s third season is premiering April 12, with this season described as its most dramatic and emotional yet, featuring the return of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeny, and many returning cast members.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Daredevil isn’t the only MARVEL character to make an appearance on the smaller screen, but so is Frank Castle. The Punisher: One Last Kill features the anti-hero in a one-hour TV special set before the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, connecting both projects together before the two heroes collide this July.