IQOS, one of the leading brands of smoke-free products, is partnering with Vogue Arabia and the Italian design house Seletti; to launch the “Creators of Craft” Design Challenge, an innovative initiative aims to empower and inspire designers in the Middle East to create a modern accessory for the IQOS device that reflects the spirit of local craftsmanship from a contemporary and innovative perspective.

This challenge offers a unique platform that combines technology, art, and design, to encourage designers to express their cultural and creative identity through designs that blend authenticity with modernity. The challenge is open to designers over the age of 25 from Egypt, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, allowing them to submit their sketches and design rationales through the dedicated platform until 7 January 2026.