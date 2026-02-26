After a lengthy hiatus, Youssef El Sherif makes a long-awaited comeback, bringing together a carefully selected cast to deliver a powerful drama. Starring Reem Mostafa, Sherry Adel, Mohamed Gomaa, Islam Ibrahim, Donia Samy, and more, Fan El Harb stands out as one of the strongest dramas of the first half of Ramadan. With each episode, the tension builds, and the story grows more intense.

Swipe left for a quick review of the episodes released so far, and why the series keeps raising the stakes episode after episode.

A Well-Earned Comeback



Fans were eager to see what Youssef El Sherif had in store following his long absence from the scene. So far, expectations are being met. The latest episodes ended with a major plot reveal that’s set to turn everything upside down, confirming that the series is shaping up to be a strong competitor in the Ramadan race.

La Casa De Papel Energy



Well, this is relatively true. The story revolves around a series of missions that are morally questionable at their core, yet we can’t help but root for the characters, support their game, and hope they never get caught. That mix of thrill, suspense, and light humor makes the series genuinely enjoyable to watch.

Chemistry That Works



There’s something special about the on-screen dynamic between Youssef El Sherif and Sherry Adel, especially for those who remember Raqam Maghoul. Add Reem Mostafa to the mix, and you’ve got a strong trio that fully lives up to the hype.

One Wish: A Shorter Format



Thirty episodes are questionable for Ramadan. A shorter, 15-episode format might have made the story tighter and faster-paced. That said, it’s still too early to judge, and there’s plenty left to watch unfold in the episodes ahead.

What are your thoughts on Fan El Harb so far? Share your expectations in the comments.