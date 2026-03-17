Hekayet Narges is probably the most haunting series we’ve seen in a while, growing more disturbing with each episode. With only a few episodes left, we couldn’t help but notice its alarming resemblance to the story of Rayya W Sakina, two of Egypt’s most notorious serial killers of all time. Despite the years between them, the similarities are striking, even though the nature of their crimes differ.

Based on True Events

Both series feel uncanny because they’re based on real crimes that took place in Egypt. Narges, based on the story of Azeeza Ben Iblis, kidnaps newborn babies to cover for her inability to conceive without thinking of the impact on the victims’ families, while Rayya and Sakina lured and murdered women to steal their jewelry without shame. In both cases, the perpetrators show no remorse, making the reality even more distressing.

The Settings

Even though the crimes take place in two different cities and time periods, the events unfold in run-down neighborhoods far removed from the modern world. The dark nature of both stories isolates the perpetrators from the rest of their surroundings, making their world feel even more unsettling.

When Greed Becomes the Motive

Though Narges’ motives are clearly different from those of Rayya and Sakina’s, the three women still share the same greed that drives them to carry out their horrific actions. Their personal desires outweigh any sense of compassion for their victims, becoming a strong motive despite the suffering they cause to others.

The Dark Atmosphere

Both series share a dark and gritty atmosphere that strengthens the disturbing tone of their stories. The dim lighting and yellow shading create a constant feeling of tension and uneasiness, intensified by the eerie soundtracks that accompany crucial events, creating a chilling ambiance that reflects the darkness of the perpetrators’ acts.

Partners in Crime

Both Rayya and Narges’s husbands are involved in committing and covering up their crimes. Hasaballah helped Rayya and her sister lure victims, steal their jewelry, and bury their bodies under tile floors with the help of the gang. In Hekayet Narges, Awny’s blind love for Narges leads him to keep her fake pregnancy a secret. He helps her kidnap the second child, showing the same shocking lack of remorse like Narges in her first kidnapping.