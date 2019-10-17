Dear reader, we know what you’re thinking. Sitting surrounded by mountains of products that you’ve searched high and low and overseas for, you probably wish this title was true without conditions so you can drop the routine.

The thing is, though, caring for curly hair remains a must. What’s not a must is the “routine” because, well, we’re all being kind of duped with it.

We all know the drill. Get this product and that product and that cream and when nothing works, you’ll find yourself with a suffering wallet and no results.

Before you call us out, we’re not saying that the curly hair routine is a scam because it doesn’t work.

In Scam 101, you learn that a scam is when you fall for something when you could have had a much cheaper alternative that’s not always advertised.

The easier alternatives to a routine that can cost you up to 600 pounds a month (true story, sadly) are available in your local drugstores and online as well. In case you’re still on the fence about this, here are our recommendations.

Shampoos

Naturally, these shampoos aren’t the only thing available in the market but they’re at the top of the list, so to speak. If you don’t find these items, just make sure what you’ve found doesn’t contain sulfates or silicon.

Mustela Shampoo

Yes, technically Mustela is a baby’s shampoo but it’s free of sulfates and it’s worth a try.

Herbal Shampoo

Sulfate-free, as well, this shampoo has been praised by those who tried it.

Every Strand Shampoo

Though a little on the expensive side, this shampoo has garnered good reviews for a reason.

Co-washes and Leave-Ins

These recommendations can go a long way once you find what’s right for you, so keep that in mind. What works for your friend’s curl pattern might not work for you.

Honey Balsam

A bargain buy if any, this product is of the au naturale variety. To differentiate between it and the knockoffs, be sure to look for an ‘h‘ letter on the bottle.

Kamena

We know what you’re thinking, but trust us, Kamena may have old and questionable soap ads but when it comes to hair products, it knows what it’s doing.

Joniline

Before trying this product (and any product, actually), check the ingredients to see if you’re allergic to any of them. If you’re not, go for it.

Lovea

When buying this product, make sure you go for the conditioner not the shampoo. The latter item contains sulfates.

Herba Vita

Tried and true, this conditioner will work miracles for your hair and it won’t dig a hole in your pocket.

Cleopatra Shea Butter

A local product, this conditioner cream’s price will vary from drugstore to drugstore but it will always remain within range and helpful.

Styling

Before we get into this, we need to set down a golden rule. Frizz is perfectly natural and normal in curly hair and if you have it, then you don’t have a problem. You may want to lessen it using these products, sure, but if it only goes so far, then don’t sweat it.

Man Look Expert Styling Gel

In an interesting twist, Ramadan Sobhi and Mahmoud Kahraba knew what they were doing when they promoted this product for us. Don’t over-use it, though.

Vital Care All Day Sport Gel

Available off and online, this gel will style your hair perfectly.

Deep Conditioners

Here, we’ll lay down the big guns. We admit we’ve searched high and low for a deep conditioner that garnered good results from a good chunk of people and we’ve found only one such product.

Fash-Kool

Slowly growing to be a staple in many households, Fash–Kool is one of those deep-conditioning hair masks that will do wonders for your hair, we promise. We especially recommend the garlic one.

Even though, we’ve recommended a lot of products, it’s important to stress one one fact.

You guessed it — curl patterns and hair types are different and you can even find more than one pattern on one head.

Processed with VSCO

What works (or doesn’t work) for you might give the opposite results for others, so don’t be easily led by any online opinion just because it’s said by a “hair guru”. Use recommendations and see for yourself what works for you and your curl patterns.

At the end of the day, this choice is up to you. If you have the funding and the popularized curly method is going well for you, by all means carry on.

If you want to save up and get the same (or in some cases, better) results, you know what to do.

We can’t deny that the curly routines are products that are a result of a much-needed movement. What we can deny, though, is it being the “only way”.