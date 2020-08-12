We had heard so much about Egypt’s Jaz Hotels at Almaza Bay, we just had to try them out ourselves. We were pleasantly surprised by this incredible relaxation spot right in the heart of Almaza Bay, Marsa Matrouh.

Jaz hotels are most certainly known for their sea lodges. The tranquility of the beach in this particular hotel is unparalleled, making it the perfect spot for de-stressing and enjoying delicious snacks from the beach bar.

As the name of the resort we’ve been to suggests, the seawater is truly crystal clear. We could literally see our own two feet while standing in the water. Not surprising considering we were only 30 km away from Marsa Matrouh, yet always a mesmerizing sight that will keep us wanting to go back.

Thanks to the long sandy coastline, privacy on the beach is always maintained. And for pool-lovers, the large central pool will not fail to impress.

Let’s not forget about safety measures and hygiene given that the pandemic is not over yet. It was great to witness safety precautions being accurately followed when it comes to providing face masks and hand sanitizers in every corner, as well as abiding by the government’s recommended 50% occupancy rate.

And of course, we can’t ignore highlighting the key component to any getaway, FOOD.

Breakfast was a clear hit with a wide variety including all seasonal fruits. As for lunch and dinner, we particularly liked the different cuisines on offer; Mediterranean, Asian, international, as well as seafood. Seafood at Corallo was our personal favorite, especially the heavenly shrimp bisque and seafood Tagine, yum!

We honestly had the best time, and we’re sure you’ll do too when you try out this stunning place for yourself!!