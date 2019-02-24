The treasure hunt is over and the gates of jewelry heaven are about to open. On the 1st and 2nd of March, the finest jewelry exhibition in Egypt, Jewels Exhibition will be opening its doors, and the butterflies in our stomach just cannot handle it!

Remember, you heard it here first!

On the first weekend of March, Galleria40, Sheikh Zayed will open its doors to unveil the latest and most iconic jewelry collection by the best jewelry brands and the top designers and artists.

Yes, ladies, you will get to experience, firsthand how it feels to be surrounded with actual honest to god DIAMONDS…

To make it even better, as if that’s possible, this exhibition will be displaying the works of rising Egyptian young designers.

Not only will this give you the chance to support young Egyptian talents, but it might also even give you the chance to discover your next favorite jewelry brand there!

Talk about killing a bunch of pretty birds all with one prettier stone!

Not only do we get to see and buy gorgeous jewelry, we also get to play around with it too! On the exhibit, there will be several workshops for us to choose from:

Workshops available in the exhibition are:

Guide to purchasing diamonds.

Jewelry gifting etiquette.

Jewelry styling techniques.

Diamond grading and intro to colored gemstones.

So you will be playing around with some very, very expensive “toys”. That ought to make you make feel fancy, am I right?

Even more Entertainment?

I bet you think it can’t get any better than that, but guess what, it can! This one-of-a-kind exhibition will have live music performances by young talents!

Just when we thought our minds could be any more blown away!

This very fancy, very pretty heaven will be open from 10 am, to 10 pm. So you get to spend your entire day in fantasy land!

You can also take everyone you love with you, because the scoop is, this heavenly land will be able to take up to 1000 attendees, so make it a weekend trip!

I don’t know about you, but I got my first March weekend plans covered!