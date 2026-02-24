Cairo, Egypt – February 2026 – Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Yohanna as Director of Operations, effective February 2026.

With over 22 years of progressive hospitality experience, Joseph brings an exceptional track record of commercial excellence, strategic leadership, and operational performance across luxury brands in Egypt, North Africa, and the Levant. His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the hotel’s operational leadership and continued commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences.