As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, It’s important that we all remember and praise the individuals and entities that are helping those suffering from the pandemic. There are others who are simply doing their part to help society persevere and carry on and that leads us to remember one crucial thing—we’re not alone in this fight.

Many companies have also been doing their part to help the communities they’re a part of and Juhayna is no different. Perfectly aware of its responsibilities toward the community, the company has been doing the right thing and giving back to it.

As we all know, powerful change starts from within, a saying the Juhayna team has applied and started with implementing new Coronavirus combating rules for their employees.

Prioritizing its employees’ health and safety above all else, the group has implemented a business-continuity plan, perfectly following WHO guidelines and ensuring all adequate measures are being taken.

The company began with the complete sanitization of all its premises, including offices, buildings, factories and farms, installing hand-sanitizer machines and other safety tools available.

Other than sanitizing all premises and assuring proper ventilation and regular deep cleaning, the team has also issued immediate closings of all cafeterias on its sits as well as regular thermal testing.

They didn’t stop there either! Juhayna also started putting lists of do’s and don’ts for workplace health, which stress on handwashing and practicing social distancing of at least 1 meter.

Although face-to-face meetings were replaced by videoconferencing, the group has allowed physical meetings with less than 10 people to happen only if the matter is absolutely mandatory for business continuity.

Juhayna has also declared that all its employees could work from home, with the exception of the essential employees who still fare [AA1] to their daily work only to ensure quality product production and safety for its consumers.

For these crucial on-site employees, the group has expressed its deep gratitude for all of their efforts and has distributed safety kits for each employee.

Even though it started with a focus on its employees, Juhayna is completely aware of its social responsibility to the rest of the community and is doing its best to support it.

The company is setting its sights on helping the rest of the community by participating in the ‘Day-to-Day Workers Support’ campaign by donating food packs to 5,000 families via the Egyptian Food Bank, seeing as day-to-day workers are among the most at-risk segments due to their work irregularity.

Naturally, all of these efforts the company is taking on is adding to the government’s benevolent efforts, lifting a huge weight off our shoulders and aiding us in this ongoing battle against the disease.

As we’ve mentioned before, Juhayna isn’t stopping just yet. Even though all of the team’s efforts are commendable, they still want to help even more.

Currently, they’re spending a considerable amount of time and energy in laying down the foundation for even more efforts that will aid the COVID-19 combatting efforts.