We’re only six episodes in, and we can’t take the anticipation for each episode of Kan Yama Kan! Aside from its cinematic storytelling and its pleasant aesthetics, the series carries a lot of depth and emotion that pushes us to reflect on life.

Putting Yourself First Matters

You may feel guilty for choosing yourself sometimes, but putting yourself first matters, because you can’t pour from an empty cup. Taking care of your needs isn’t selfish, but necessary if you want to be true to yourself.

Not Everything is Worth Your Time and Effort

You can almost lose everything out of desperation, but life has its own plans and wakes you up before it’s too late. Not every dream is worth chasing, and the future definitely has something better in store.

The Importance of Prioritizing Relationships

Work is important, but it’s more important to remember to spend time with your loved ones. Your efforts aren’t going to waste, so always pick the right time to stop and smell the roses with your partner.

It’s Okay to Reach Out for Help

We can all feel lonely every now and then, and sometimes we suppress how we feel. But remember, there’s always someone out there who’s ready to listen, and it’s a chance you’ve got to be willing to take.

Never Abandon Your Passions

You may stumble and doubt yourself along the way, but never abandon your passions, because they give you purpose, direction, and the motivation to keep building the life you truly want. Without them, you risk losing yourself. Stay consistent, and you’ll see how far they can take you.

