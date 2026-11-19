Luanda/Frankfurt/Dubai, 18 November 2026 – KAPITAL by KLEBER GROUP, the investment advisory and foreign direct investment (FDI) arm of KLEBER GROUP, has been appointed by Angola’s Ministry of Tourism as its international investment partner, mandated to drive foreign direct investment into the country’s tourism sector and to lead investor engagement in key international markets.

The mandate builds on KLEBER GROUP’s work with Angola since 2025 in international tourism marketing, destination positioning, travel trade engagement and local capacity building, and extends it into investment attraction.

KAPITAL by KLEBER GROUP will identify international investment partners, establish investor relationships and facilitate introductions to public- and private sector stakeholders, with the aim of supporting long-term partnerships and advancing commercially viable tourism projects.