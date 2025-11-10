The new series Kartha Tabeeya might look like another lighthearted take on newlywed chaos, until one scene flipped everything. Sherouq decides to stop using birth control and get pregnant without telling her husband, Mohamed. What follows isn’t just a shock, it’s a total meltdown. And while Mohamed’s reaction might seem dramatic or even villainous at first glance, it actually makes sense once you step into his shoes.

Mohamed wasn’t ready, not emotionally, not financially, not mentally. He’s still trying to find his footing as a writer and a husband. Yet suddenly, he’s expected to step into fatherhood overnight, a decision he wasn’t even part of. And that’s where Sherouq’s choice, though rooted in love and excitement, crosses into selfish territory. Because in a marriage, bringing a child into this world shouldn’t be an individual decision; it’s a shared one.

As obvious as that sounds, many couples skip that part. We romanticize parenthood as something that “just happens,” when in reality, it’s one of the most life-altering choices two people can make. It requires readiness, both emotionally and financially, and above all, consent. No one’s ever 100% prepared to become a parent, but both need to feel like they’re stepping into it together, not being dragged into it.

Kartha Tabeeya opened a conversation we rarely talk about. It is how love alone isn’t enough to raise a child, and excitement isn’t a replacement for partnership. Because when one person makes the decision for both, it doesn’t make them brave; it just makes the other person blindsided, do you agree?