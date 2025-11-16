AVATR redefines luxury electric mobility with intelligent driving technology and unmatched performance.

Cairo, Egypt – November 2025: Kasrawy Group, the exclusive distributer of various premium automotive brands in Egypt, launches the luxury electric brand AVATR for the first time in the Egyptian market on November 27th, marking a new chapter of progressive, intelligent electric mobility in Egypt.

The addition of AVATR to Kasrawy Group’s portfolio underscores the Group’s market leadership and long-standing reputation for excellence in sales, customer satisfaction, and aftersales services. Built on decades of experience and a commitment to delivering integrated, high-quality automotive solutions, Kasrawy continues to set benchmarks in Egypt’s evolving automotive landscape.