During the lockdown, people from all around the world were looking for all kinds of ways to lift their spirits. Some countries were united in singing in the balconies and some resorted to roof-based activities.

In Egypt, we took things a little back in time. People everywhere started flying paper planes or kites off the roof of their houses, open spaces, and pretty much EVERYWHERE where there is a slight hint of winds. Brilliant, right?

لسه مصورة دي النهارده من شباك بيتنا في طنطا 🪁 pic.twitter.com/riITaTuY4T — Mr.Kadry (@AQadry27) April 29, 2020

If you’re interested in making one yourself, we did some research and it turned out to be slightly tricky, but generally super easy. Here are the general steps and some reference to a more detailed DIY!

السماء كلها غزو طيارات ورق .. أكبر عدد أشوفه في حياتي pic.twitter.com/lGe3xjPm0d — سيادة الفشيخ المسيري (@AhmedElmessiri) April 28, 2020

Okay, for an easy diamond-shaped kite, this is what you’ll need for material..

Wooden sticks

Plastic sheets or bags

Strong tape and tape measure

A string

Scissors

A pencil

If you’re not a DIY type of person, you can also buy a ready-to-go kite and spare yourself all the hassle. UNFORTUNATELY, though, there isn’t a specific place where you can get one.

You’re more likely to find them being sold at public squares, local toy shops, and definitely in old neighborhoods like Shoubra, West El Balad, and El Haram.

Flying a kite outside is definitely a nice and safe sport at the time being. Plus, what’s a better time to teach your kids about this beautiful sport from your childhood?