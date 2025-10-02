KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with PARAGON Developments, a leading developer of regenerative mixed-use spaces in Egypt. This collaboration combines KONE’s global expertise in People Flow solutions with PARAGON’s vision of delivering innovative, sustainable, and future-ready mixed-use spaces in the MENA Region.

PARAGON Developments is pioneering the concept of regenerative, smart mixed-use spaces in Egypt by delivering LEED-certified buildings in the New Administrative Capital and other key locations. Through