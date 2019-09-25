It is almost day 7 at El Gouna Film Festival, and as tradition, everyday witnesses different red carpets and different couture.

Fashion and festivals are nothing new, but when fashion is for a cause, we have to acknowledge it. Yesterday was the red carpet for the UNICEF’s 30th anniversary of the convention of children’s rights.

The star-studded event also witnessed new celebrity arrivals like Asser Yassin and Hend Sabry!

Asser yassin

Yasser Yassin is definitely late to the party, but fashionably late, of course. Last night the heartthrob finally made an appearance at El Gouna, specifically at the UNICEF’S event. He wore a classic cut suit with some modern spins.

Hend Sabry

The ambassador of goodwill would never miss such event for sure. Hend Sabry stole eyes yesterday at her debut at GFF’s 3rd edition in a dashing strapless black dress.

Mona Zaki

Another UNICEF ambassador was Mona Zaki. Who appeared in a maxi green dress; that we think is way better then her past red carpet choices!

Laila Elwi

And the best dressed for the night goes to…Laila Elwi. The bedazzled nude pink dress was a perfect match to this forever beautiful actress!

Lekaa El Khamisy

She is one of the good actresses that are actually way underrated. With those amazing red carpet looks, is she about to make that change?

Injy Wegdan

Speaking of underrated, the amazing Injy Wegdan also didn’t miss the event and she definately came in style.

Ola Roshdy & Ahmed Dawood

The “it” couple of this year’s festival. Care to disagree? They matched suites and they looked so good that we’re a bit jealous.

Yousra

Simple and chic, like always. Yosra continues proving that beauty is timeless!

Shereen Reda

The diva is always serving some looks! Sheka appeared in a degrade colored dress that matched her tanned skin perfectly.

Nahed & Nahed El seabi

Nothing can beat mother-daughter dynamic! The actress and producer mother were classy, yet sassy.

Lara Sacandar

Lara played it smart, matching with the red carpet! We just loved the caped jumpsuit.

Saba Mubarak & Hana Shiha

Friends who attend red carpet together, stay together! Saba wore a patterned dress with lots of sequence and Hana went with orange is the new black!

We think the style choices are much better than the opening’s, do you see it too?