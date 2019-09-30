What makes a hero? That’s an open-ended question, we’re aware, but we all know they’re all chivalrous and sometimes unrecognized. Sadly, these heroes have stories that pass us by. Just like Ahmed Farag’s almost did.

The Story

You know that moment when you can see your choices and what they could lead to? That moment when you know you must do something and your body acts before you can think it?

Well, Ahmed Farag did. Yes, did.

On the 26th of September, as schools let out their students for the day, Farag was sitting with his relatives playing tawla at an ahwa near the train station in his town of Ayat.

Two girls were crossing the train tracks and one dropped her water bottle then tried to pull it out as it got stuck. The two girls hadn’t noticed the rapidly moving train coming towards them.

Luckily, Farag saw them. As reported by his relatives, the man jumped up and ran as if electrocuted to the tracks. He yanked one girl out one way and pushed the second girl in the other way.

Sadly, the only person Farag couldn’t save was himself.

Farag’s Sacrifice Is Heroic But Common

There’s nothing to say about Farag’s heroism except that it was just that. Heroism. The man simply couldn’t sit back and watch two children in danger, so he acted.

Farag’s act, though. Isn’t the last of its kind and nor is it the first. It’s an act in a long list of commendable behavior from normal people who simply decided to help in the only ways they can.

They may be people we overlook for any reason. They may be heroes who no one knows although they live among them.

We’re not saying this is a negative thing because we can’t know about anyone in every given time.

All we’re saying that we need to know is that we should credit these people where credit is due.

Since Egypt alone is home to more than a 100 million people, we can safely say our heroes are plenty.