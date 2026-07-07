Le Méridien Cairo Airport is proud to announce that its General Manager, Hisham Gadayel, has been recognized within Marriott International’s Europe, Middle East & Africa awards with the Best Leadership Index Award 2025

This prestigious recognition is based on associate feedback and reflects a leadership approach that prioritizes people, fosters engagement, and cultivates a workplace culture built on confidence, and collaboration.

The award underscores Le Méridien Cairo Airport’s ongoing commitment to creating an environment where associates are empowered to thrive, contributing to exceptional guest experiences and operational excellence.

This recognition marks an important milestone for both Hisham Gadayel and the entire team at Le Méridien Cairo Airport, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and people-first leadership.

About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With more than 120 hotels and resorts in 35 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan, 0For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com, and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.