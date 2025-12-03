A new era of sophisticated gatherings begins

Le Méridien Cairo Airport proudly announces the opening of the Skyline Ballroom and a collection of newly designed contemporary meeting rooms, marking an exciting milestone in the hotel’s ongoing commitment to elevating the art of gathering. Reflecting the brand’s signature spirit of chic discovery, these versatile venues invite guests to connect, celebrate, and collaborate in an inspiring atmosphere.

The Skyline Ballroom presents a refined and modern canvas for every type of event—from dream weddings and elegant social celebrations to high-profile corporate functions. Featuring a spacious layout, sleek design elements, and advanced audiovisual technology, the ballroom offers a sophisticated backdrop crafted to transform every occasion into a memorable experience.

Complementing the ballroom, the hotel has introduced a series of new meeting rooms, each thoughtfully created to spark ideas, enhance productivity, and support seamless collaboration. Equipped with contemporary amenities and adaptable setups, these spaces are ideal for intimate boardroom sessions, strategic planning meetings, and dynamic workshops.

With these additions, Le Méridien Cairo Airport continues to set new standards for meetings and events in the city—curating spaces where every detail is crafted to elevate gatherings into unforgettable experiences.