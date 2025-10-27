Lifera, A PIF Company, focused on the localization and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector, announced at the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) a potential Joint Venture (JV) with Jamjoom Pharma, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent and trusted pharmaceutical companies. Held in Riyadh, the Global Health Exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health.

The announcement event was attended by H.E. Minister of Health Dr Fahd Aljalajel, H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Jamjoom Pharma’s Chairman Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom.