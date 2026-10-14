The event reinforces Egypt’s position as a destination for major international sporting events, reflecting confidence in its ability to host world-class competitions.A five-year partnership between the Longines Global Champions Tour, founded by Qatar’s Years of Culture and the Egyptian Equestrian Federation will support the development of show jumping in Egypt and create more opportunities for Egyptian riders to compete internationally.



Founded by Qatar’s Years of Culture initiative, the Cairo event brings together elite equestrian sport and international cultural exchange, looking ahead to Egypt’s participation as a partner country in the Qatar, Egypt and Greece 2027 Year of Culture.