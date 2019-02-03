By: John Samir

The angry grandpa just posted another video insulting some more people, and this time it’s the national telecommunication company WE. Surprisingly, people just didn’t let go of it this time and demanded some punishment for all what Mortada Mansour did before.

This incident is the first after his prohibition from media appearance in for 3 months in October 2018, and here are some of his previous sins…

After all, this is just a pretty silly “mistake” from WE.

Insulting Beebo

ِAfter every defeat of Zamalek from El Ahly, Mortada Mansour has this habit of attacking all the heads of El Ahly and recently it has been the legend himself, Beebo.

This phone call actually displayed a typical Mortada Mansour pattern. First, he compliments some people and thanks them (1 min). Second, he complains about something (1 min). And then, you know the rest (till the end).

Financial Suspicions

In August 2015, the Central Auditing Organization reported that the Zamalek board was incurring some unusual expenses. We’re not accusing the guy of anything, but it’s just confusing how the whole matter escalated like that.

Random Insults On TV

We can’t say how or why Mr. Mansour got away with all his infamous public cursing. But the way we see it, he is more of a comedian with all his creative cursing language.

Public Blackmailing

We will never know the truth about this CD catchphrase, but what we do know for sure is that it’s serious blackmailing live on air. He has targeted everyone; starting from internet celebrities to some government officials. When did threatening people become so acceptable?

The problem is not with Mortada Mansour himself, it’s how the man gets away with all of this public cursing and blackmailing without facing any legal charges. Sorry it’s just not on, Mr. Mortada Mansour.