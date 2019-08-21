Bored with the typical gated community designs? Think they all fit into one big of clichés and want a touch of your personality into your home?

These aren’t impossible demands, even if you’re not buying it. Most real estate companies might act like this is out of reach, but for Misr Italia Properties, the only thing out of reach is the sky and even that is manageable.

From The People To The People

Unlike other real estate companies that design without taking a deep look into its market, Misr Italia Properties lends an ear to its customers because they are their inspiration.

Customers push the company to fly ahead and keep up with innovative real estate solutions and design, brought into being from the people’s concepts, lifestyles, and inspirations.

The most recent of these concepts blossomed into the highly anticipated IL BOSCO City.

A City In The Heart Of The Future

Located in the heart of New Cairo’s Mostakbal City in East Ring Road, IL BOSCO City gives us a glimpse into what the future can hold and it’s anything but bleak.

IL BOSCO City has declared itself as a City of Nature, which is a breath of fresh air in the environment we’re all in today.

It’s what we need–a fully integrated city immersed in nature with outstanding forest-like landscapes and a mixed-use zone pulling us into the heart of the project. All of this is captured by a green river that will transform the city into an exclusive destination.

This is not the full extent of what IL BOSCO City has to offer. Misr Italia Properties has invested its 22 billion EGP wisely as it transformed the 268 feddan land into something of a paradise.

Among the investment results are the iconic Sky Bridge, spanning both parcels to create one continuous open corridor over the green forest river spin to serve its residents as a unique parkway, which provides an assortment of amenities, trails, and iconic landmarks.

The former of which is at the heart of the city and is set to become a destination because of its deviation from traditional development models. This mixed-use zone also provides users an outstanding experience that genuinely connects it with its surrounding community.

Neither of these areas or the bridge would feel complete without the green forest river that flows across the entire city, creating a lively pedestrian-friendly community as the public and private spaces interconnect through the modern and organic fabrics.

Other than these gems, IL BOSCO City also includes a cultural hub, school, sky bridge, medical and clinic centers, service and branded apartments operated by 5-star brands, sports club, retail area, office area, and community centers for villas and apartments.

The city also offers triple play technology, in which telephony, community antenna TV (CATV), and high-speed internet service are all provided in a single-access subscription-using fiber optics as the transmission medium.

All units from Villas to Twin houses to Townhouses and Apartments will face the green forest river within the private clusters.

Phase 1 of IL BOSCO City, overseen by architecture consultant CallisonRTKL and DMA, will be delivered in 2024.

It’s important to note that Mostakbal City, where Il BOSCO City is located, spans over an area of 11,000 acres near New Cairo’s Golden Square Extension, close to the New Capital.

More On Misr Italia Properties

A leading real estate developer in Egypt, Misr Italia Properties is expanding with a range of top-notch projects throughout the country.

Since the company’s philosophy is based on creativity and innovation, Misr Italia Properties offers its clients trendsetting projects with unique concepts and designs that are unmatched in the market.

Misr Italia Properties has developed several residential, coastal, commercial, and hospitality projects across Egypt.

Its residential projects include renowned concepts such as La Nuova Vista, IL BOSCO, and Vinci. The commercial projects include Garden 8 and Vinci Street, while its administrative compounds include Cairo Business Park.

The coastal projects include Kai Sokhna and Kai Sahel and the hospitality projects include Hilton Sokhna and the Hilton Garden Inn.

Personally, we cannot wait to see what IL BOSCO City has to offer.