

The Launch of 10th Edition of The Annual Skin and Hair Summit Showcasing Ten Years of Support, Development, and Knowledge Exchange Among Dermatology Experts

Cairo, October 10, 2025: L’Oréal Egypt, a leading force in beauty, science, and innovation, launched the 10th edition of its pioneering “Skin & Hair Summit 2025.” The annual summit has become a flagship platform for scientific dialogue and knowledge exchange, bringing together top dermatologists, trichologists, and industry experts to explore the latest innovations, research, and advancements shaping the future of skin and hair health. Over the past decade, the summit has evolved into a landmark event — not only in Egypt but also across the MENA region — reinforcing L’Oréal’s commitment to advancing dermatological science and empowering the medical community.