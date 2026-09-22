• Announcement made during high-level government delegation visit to the facility.

• New investment expands L’Oréal’s production capacity in Egypt, reinforcing the country’s role as a strategic manufacturing and export hub.

• The LEED-certified plant in Cairo has reached 100% renewable energy and covers 100% of its industrial purposes with recycled or reused water.

• L’Oréal supports over 22,000 direct and indirect jobs in Egypt through its full value chain.