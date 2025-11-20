L’Oréal Paris recently hosted a vibrant celebration as part of its Women of Worth platform, honoring the ever-evolving role of women today. Set against the stunning backdrop of Salah El Din Citadel, the event spotlighted “Set Al Bait” (Woman of the House), proudly reimagining the traditional title as one of confidence, leadership, and self-worth—all in line with L’Oréal’s global mission to uplift and empower women.

As the hero of the campaign, Yasmine Sabri, L’Oréal Paris MENA spoke brought her signature charm, confidence and strength to the initiative.