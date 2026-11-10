The milestone brings Egypt’s professional hairdressing community to the global stage

Cairo, Egypt, Nov10th, 2026: L’Oréal Professionnel, the world’s leading brand in professional haircare and colour, has achieved in Egypt a new Guinness World Records title in professional hair coloration, bringing together 493 hairdressers for a large-scale masterclass that celebrates the talent, expertise, and ambition of Egypt’s professional hairdressing community.



The L’Oréal Professionnel Masterclass surpassed the previous record of 409 participants and placed professional education at the heart of the achievement, reflecting the brand’s commitment to equipping hairdressers with the latest techniques, knowledge, and innovations shaping the future of the industry.