Cairo, 25 March 2026 – Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), has launched a series of community initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, building on the continued success of its development strategy, “Cultivating Communities”. In parallel with this community-driven momentum, the company was awarded the Excellence Award for Best Practices in Sustainability & CSR at the second edition of the “Athar” Awards, in recognition of its steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable development across both its social and economic pillars.

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