On Wednesday, October 9th, in a heroic act; 18-year-old Mahmoud El-Banna stood up for a girl who was sexually harassed in Monofeya. And ended up killed by the harasser and now murderer Mohamed Rageh, 18.

As much as this pains us just like everyone else – El-Banna’s brutal murder and the fire it ignited won’t just go away with Rageh’s punishment.

Moreover, this story is not about how El-Banna is the victim of a sick society who thinks it’s fine to sexually harass a girl on the streets and get away with it. A society who thinks people with good manners are freaks.

It’s not about how Rageh is a murderer who deserves to be punished by the law. Nor is it only about standing up for sexual harassment and facing the consequences; whether you’re a man or a woman.

In fact, it’s a living proof that El-Banna’s story exists everywhere in Egypt. What happened was an example, a tiny example actually – in comparison to what we’re living in, to what we face on a daily basis.

And because the story spread around social media; it was able to reach all of us as well as get the media’s attention.

ال لابس ازرق محمود البنا ١٨سنه

الاصفر محمد راجح ١٨سنه راجح قتل البنا بضرب متعدد ف جسمه بمطوه وهو ف بدايه حياته،هنفضل لامتى عايشين ف همجيه واهل مش مسؤولين عن تربيه ولادهم واهل ملهاش ذنب تعيش ف مرار بسبب موت ولادها؟

رجاء ريتويت عشان حق محمود ييجى والقاتل يتحاسب ع جريمته#راجح_قاتل pic.twitter.com/d4rMhphU0g — Akram el bezawy (@ABezawy) October 10, 2019

But isn’t the social media standing up for El-Banna right now the same one that is still used as a tool to voice horrible ‘opinions‘ about whether or not sexual harassment is the guy’s fault?

Actually, they are the same people who just took a step back to think when it actually cost someone’s life, in the end. Just like what we’re witnessing right now!

Earlier, as part of the “Say Your Opinion” or the “Sco Pa tu manaa” thread that invaded Egyptian Twitter; people opened up a discussion on whether or not sexual harassment was the girl’s fault.

As expected, the horrible comments that usually imply that girls ask for it came raining. Like, what else can we expect, for real?

Additionally,the people who still think it’s okay for sexual harassment to be up for debate; are the same ones who are now shocked at how an 18-year-old sexual harasser murdered someone who stood up for a girl against him.

Again, we heard about El-Banna’s story because it was able to reach us through the internet and through the movement that was started against Rageh.

But what about the stories we don’t hear about? What about the young men who get killed everyday by reckless criminals who think the world is theirs and that their parents’ money could get them anywhere and out of anything?

Not to mention that, according to everyone in this case; the people in the area where El-Banna lived were every much aware of how dangerous Rageh and his friends were. But still, nobody had the nerve or courage to do anything!

Moreover, what about women who get sexually harassed on a daily basis and are afraid to speak up in fears of shame and getting blamed; and because they know nothing is going to happen?

What about the poor mothers who lose their children to bullying and violence and rarely ever see an action taken?

We’re not only calling for action in El-Banna and Rageh the murderer’s case, we’re calling for everyone to wake up and look around. We’re calling for parents to raise their children to stand up to what’s right and never fear anything as long as they’re on the right track.

We’re calling for everyone to stand up against bullying, violence, sexual harassment, and everything that we’re unfortunately getting used to, instead of standing up against, in this society.

For those who don’t know the full story by now, here’s what Happened:

According to MBC Masr – who got in contact with El-Banna’s family and friends -; on a normal day in Monofeya, Rageh, who’s known in their area as a bully along with two of his friends, murdered El-Banna in cold blood.

Why was all of that for? Well, Rageh and his criminal friends were sexually harassing a girl in the streets. And it’s worth mentioning that all witnesses – including El-Banna’s friends – confirmed that harassing people – especially girls – in the streets was what they usually did.

Unfortunately, not once did anyone ever stand up to them.

However, the hero of the story: El-Banna did the opposite. Not only did he stand up to Rageh and his friends to tell them to “consider the girl they’re harassing a sister“.

Unconfirmed sources even said that Rageh was not only sexually harassing the girl, he was actually hitting her. But this is still unproven.

According to El-Banna’s friends, he even took to Instagram to simply write, not about the incident itself, but about how harassing should stop, in general. And that whoever does that is no man.

That’s when Rageh saw the post/story and threatened El-Banna that he’s going to kill him as soon as he lays eyes on him next. And El-Banna simply replied that he shouldn’t take the words on himself.

But because the shoe perfectly fit, Rageh did take it like that and it wasn’t long until the three criminals came up with a plan to actually murder El-Banna. As they waited for him to finish his private lesson and went after him.

While one trapped him and the other hit him with a stick, Rageh stabbed El-Banna in his neck. And according to his father, the poor 18-year-old kept running away in fear only to be trapped again and stabbed in the stomach that he reached the hospital half dead, already.

مش هنسي شكل الدم اللي كان مالي الشارع انهارده

مش هنسي جدته وهي واقف في نص الشارع بتصوت

مش هنسي شكل جده وهو قاعد على الارض مش قادر يقوم من قهرته علي حفيده

مش هنسي اي حاجه من دول

مش هنساك يامحمود

يمكن ماليش تعامل معاك كتير بس والله قلبي اتوجع عليك

في الجنه ياحبيبي ❤️#راجح_قاتل — abdallah🖤 (@Abdalla68363244) October 9, 2019

And now, almost all of Egypt is calling for action, an immediate one.

محمود البنا الي لابس ازرق18سنه اتقتل من محمد راجح الي لابس اصفر18سنه عيل سرسجي ملوش اي تلاتين لازمه يقتل لما شاب يدافع عن بنت عشان اتولدت في مجتمع مريض لما عيل يتحرش ببنت عشان اهله معرفوش معني كلمة تربيه

محمود ممكن يكون انت اواخوك او ابنك فعلو الهاشتاج خلو راجح يتحاسب

#راجح_قاتل pic.twitter.com/ALgjlBA8dg — I S L A M " ✪ (@islam_alsaadawi) October 10, 2019

اتقتل لانه دافع عن بنت بتتعاكس فى الشارع.. حق محمود لازم يرجع #راجح_قاتل #اعدام_راجح pic.twitter.com/JZdZoq98w3 — Asmaa Galal أسماء جلال (@AsmaaGalal95) October 11, 2019

على قد ما الواحد دمه محروق ان محدش فكر يساعد محمود او يدافع عنه وقتها على قد ما الواحد فخور بالهاشتاج والناس اللي من تلا اللي عليه، لو الناس دي هي اللي كانت في الشارع وقتها كان راجح مقدرش يبص لمحمود، ف شكراً لكل حد كتب كلمه هنا.#راجح_قاتل — REEM⁦ ☀️⁩ (@ReemWahdan8) October 10, 2019

On another note, other unconfirmed sources are saying that Rageh’s parents have been trying to bribe El-Banna’s parents and give them a million pounds to drop the case. That’s in addition to how they’re trying to shift the accusation from their son to one of the other two.

Since Rageh was the one who stabbed El-Banna.

Moreover, Rageh’s parents being filthy rich and letting their son do whatever he wants, was something El-Banna’s father highlighted to MBC Masr.

All we know now is that all three of the murderers were arrested shortly after what happened.

Examples of Rageh should face the consequences of their horrible actions so that people, especially young ones, understand that there’s nothing wrong with being a good person.

And that being a bully and a criminal has its consequences and shouldn’t be the norm in certain places, anymore.

Furthermore, we could only hope for people to start taking stands against what matters. We hope that murders, criminals and sexual harassers finally face the consequences of the horrendous actions.