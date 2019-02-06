On the afternoon of February 6th, the Egyptian Football Federation held a meeting that did not go according to plan.

Things took a VERY different dramatic turn when Mortada Mansour showed up.

The EFA Meeting :

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Egyptian League’s destiny, considering the upcoming AFCON that is being held in Egypt in June 2019.

The time conflict, the postponed games, the schedule, the training, the players and the major preparations for the African tournament itself were ‘supposedly’ discussed.

However, instead of actually sorting the crucial and important matters, a major argument, on the verge of being a fight, went down between two of the most famous Football officials in Egypt – Ahmed Shobeir and Mortada Mansour.

Some Background:

Mortada Mansour the current Zamalek FC president is officially banned from participating in any football-related activities.

He is also banned from appearing in media platforms in general for a whole year, with the possibility of punishment extension.

The CAF has made this decision a few months back after he appeared with Medhat Shalaby on the Pyramids FC channel; heavily insulting almost everyone.

Al Ahly FC president, Mahmoud Al-Khateeb, and some officials in the EFA and the CAF as well.

The Drama:

The meeting was supposed to consist of the EFA officials, headed by Hani Abo El-Rida, the EFA President, as well as some other important sports and media figures. That included Ahmed Shobeir, the EFA Vice President.

According to sources, what happened is that as soon as Mortada Mansour entered the meeting, Khaled Mortagy expressed his anger at Mansour’s presence. Mortagy is a member in Al Ahly FC board of directors, and he threatened to leave if the Mansour doesn’t.

Needless to say, that led to the infamous Mortada Mansour shouts and inappropriate insults directed at Mortagy and Al Ahly officials in general. With no further words, Mortagy immediately left.

That’s when Shobeir interfered and the conversation between the two heated up, as usual -considering their major feud history- then, it quickly escalated from harsh insults to a physical clash. All in front of the obviously stunned attendees.

Additionally, Mortada Mansour is currently demanding Shobeir to resign from his position as EFA VP.

#EFA_VIOLATES_DECISONS_OF_CAF:

It’s worth mentioning that all social media platforms are currently going crazy over this matter.

Especially Twitter; with over 300K people using this hashtag and demanding the CAF to punish the EFA for letting Mansour in a confidential meeting he’s not supposed to attend as previously explained.

Furthermore, some sources confirmed that the CAF is currently investigating the matter.

What do you guys think of this mess? Whose side are you on? And how do you think this will end? Well, guess we’ll all stay tuned for the CAF’s actions!

