Whether it’s a casual outing with friends, a fancy night out or even at work, every woman definitely wants to look pretty wherever she goes. Instead of looking like we’re over-caffeinated in the morning because that’s usually how it really is, we just want to at least look decent. However, it’s not always simple which is why we brought you these two effortlessly beautiful looks for work!

The Casual Look

1-For the most amazing set of neatly brushed and filled up brows, the Glossier Boy Brow is all about filling, fluffing, thickening and shaping your brows. It’s honestly a must use for both looks!

2-A little drama won’t hurt anybody, right? The Maybelline Falsies Push Up Drama mascara is awesome for volumizing your lashes the way you want. The creamy formula and the plumping brush give just the perfect length for a sexy yet neat eye look!

3-What’s a better lip shade than a pretty nude one? This Mac Satin lipstick is outstanding for completing the casual natural look for work!

4-This RCMA No Colour loose powder is amazing for smoothly setting your foundation without a cakey effect!

5-This is one of the best bronzers out there, the Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan has a beautiful tinted radiant finish!

6-The perfect natural look requires a healthy looking natural base which is why this Benefit Hello Flawless hydrating foundation is the one for you!

7-This Wet N Wild MegaGlo highlighting powder in the shade Golden Flower Crown with the beautiful creamy pearl pigmented formula is all you need for this look!

The formal Look

1-Every makeup just NEEDS this NARS Liquid Blush! The beautiful product in the shade Torrid will give you the most naturally flushed cheeks you could ever have, with the shimmery warm coral effect!

2-Want to have lashes that look exactly like you have lash extensions on when you really don’t? If so, then this Glossier Lash Slick mascara is perfect for you! It lasts you all day to get you through those working hours!

3-Sometimes, foundations can be heavy on the skin, especially if you’re breaking out, which is why this IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream with SPF 50 will save you the everyday trouble; giving you the most natural base with medium to full coverage, in addition to a flawless matte finish!

4-What’s a formal look without the signature bold red lips? Maybelline has the most beautiful shade of red in its Colour Sensational Vivid Matte liquid lipsticks line! The Rebel Red will complete the professional yet sexy look in the liveliest of ways!

5-This cream bronzer stick by MILK is just glorious! It goes really smoothly on the skin and nicely blends to create this shimmery tanned contoured look with a matte finish. It will be perfect for that formal work look!

6-Say hello to the one of best brightening concealers in the universe! The Tarte Shape Tape is all for full coverage, hiding imperfections and flawless luminous matte finish. This product has a plentiful amount of shades; it could always be used as a contour if you pick the right one!

7-An intense highlighter is always required for the bold formal look, which is why the ICONIC Illuminator liquid highlighter in the shade Champagne Shimmer is the one! It’ll brighten up your skin and give you that beautiful Hollywood glow!

8-Whether you’re going for the dramatic/formal or the natural/casual, this astonishing Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette could be used to create many beautiful eye looks. The creamy texture and warm shimmery colours could be easily mixed and matched!

So glam up and shine bright whether you are rocking your casual or formal look.