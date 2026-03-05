For the third consecutive year, editor Markos Erian has won the Best Teaser award in the Middle East and North Africa for the teaser of Assad, directed by Mohamed Diab and shot by Ahmed Bashari. The win came during the fifth edition of the The Global Entertainment Awards (GEA), which recently announced its regional winners across a wide range of major films, series, and games. Erian previously received the same award last year for the teaser of Seeking a Way Out for Mr. Rambo, and the year before that he won Best Film Trailer for Hagan. The Global Entertainment Awards recognize excellence in marketing and promotional teams behind entertainment projects, with categories covering trailers, behind-the-scenes content, key art, and social media campaigns. In the global stage of the competition, Erian’s work competes alongside major international titles, including the teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.