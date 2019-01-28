The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo is pleased to announce receiving four major awards from Marriott International for best performing hotel in 2017 and 2018.

Leading the hospitality industry in Cairo the General Manager of The Nile Ritz-Carlton Joe Ghayad was awarded General Manager of the year for Middle East and Africa. He was awarded this prestigious title at Marriott International Luxury Hotel Awards held on the 14th of January in Cairo. The annual award was presented to honor his impressive work and dedicated effort.