Marking a major milestone and an exciting new chapter in her international career, Italian-Tunisian actress Maya Talem joins the star-studded cast of the international feature Maserati: The Brothers, alongside Hollywood icons Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, Jessica Alba and Andy Garcia, as well as Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito.



Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Bobby Moresco (Crash) and produced by Andrea Iervolino, the film tells the story of the family behind one of Italy’s most iconic luxury automotive brands. Talem portrays Rosa Maserati, the wife of Ettore Maserati, placing her at the heart of one of the film’s key emotional and human storylines.