As Egypt opened up its gates last June for all our African brothers and sisters for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON); Sports Journalist Mazola Molefe had so many kind things to say about the country and its people.

The South African Soccer Laduma Journalist pointed out the things he liked about Egypt. And took people through his experience in the land of Pharaohs on his Twitter account:

The Uber Drivers

Mazola was not just impressed by the WiFi in his Uber, he also expressed how surprised he was when the driver let him choose his own music!

Hey Mazola, next time, you gotta see when the Uber driver blasts off the speaker and sings with us like there’s no tomorrow!

The Food

The Journalist mentioned how impressed he was by not just the tastiness of the Egyptian food – Cause let’s be real, there’s no food like ours – but he was also shocked at how cheap the prices are in comparison to the same products back in his country.

From Koshari and grapes to the rice pudding, he tried it all!

The Treatment and Hospitality

The best thing about Mazola’s thread about Egypt is the fact that he was happy because the hospitality was great. He even said that this was his favorite thing about Egypt. Additionally, he mentioned that the press was treated with ‘incredible‘ respect. Again, in comparison to his country.

Moreover, we – ourselves – saw the comments he received on those tweets from the Egyptian people, they all literally welcomed him in his ‘home‘ and offered recommendations and help whenever he needs them.

Absolutely incredible!

The Nile River and Pyramids

Like ever tourist, Mazola was stunned by the Nile River and the view he had of it. And admitted he has no problem to pay a fortune in order to get a picture like the one he had in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza!

‘His’ People

After admitting to everyone that he was having the time of his life in Egypt, unfortunately, he had to leave as his coverage journey came to an end. And as he was announcing that on Twitter, he said his goodbyes to ‘his‘ people. He surely felt home here, and it’s amazing!

Even his mates and other people felt it that they tweeted their doubts about his return to South Africa, and he did reply with how he really doesn’t wanna leave Egypt and he wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for the Visa restrictions.

We can’t express our happiness that tourists are really having the time of their lives in Egypt, and most importantly, loving the AFCON.

And we know Mazola already vowed that he’s definitely returning to Egypt to really explore it and visit everything. And we’re here to tell him that we can’t wait for that!