Riyadh, KSA, August 26, 2026 – MBC GROUP, the leading media and entertainment conglomerate in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”), today unveiled ‘1001 Threads of Mizan’, the debut title from MBC Game Studio (“MGS”), at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

An Arabian fantasy action-adventure inspired by the rich storytelling traditions of One Thousand and One Nights, ‘1001 Threads of Mizan’ introduces players to a handcrafted world combining exploration, large-scale combat and cooperative gameplay. Built for up to three players with drop-in, drop-out co-op, the game features both ground and aerial traversal, including a signature flying carpet system that allows players to explore its world and take on large-scale mystical creatures together.