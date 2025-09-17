MedFest Egypt Short Film Festival has signed a pioneering cooperation agreement with ESLSCA University, aimed at supporting and developing young talent in the filmmaking industry and providing students with experiential learning opportunities that go beyond the classroom.

The signing of the protocol comes just days before the launch of the 7th edition of MedFest Egypt Short Film Festival, which will run from September 17–21 under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. The festival will feature a series of training workshops and open discussions in collaboration with leading academics and film industry experts, with ESLSCA students getting the chance to attend, participate in workshops, and engage directly with leading filmmakers.