Alan Pujol Phelan is an experienced international hospitality leader with more than 20 years of global experience in tourism and hotel operations. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism and Hotel Administration from the Balearic Island University in Spain and is bilingual in English and Spanish, with additional proficiency in Catalan, Portuguese, Italian, German, and French.

Throughout his career, Alan has held senior leadership positions across Spain, Mexico, Vietnam, and Cuba, including Vice President of Operations, Regional Operations Director, Corporate Managing Director, and General Manager. His experience covers the strategic and operational management of luxury and large-scale resort properties, with a strong focus on profitability, revenue optimisation, cost control, service quality, guest satisfaction, and team performance.

His leadership expertise includes managing hotel budgets and financial performance, developing and mentoring General Managers and department heads, improving operational standards, overseeing renovations and special projects, strengthening guest experience, and ensuring compliance with company policies and industry standards. He also has extensive experience in Food & Beverage, particularly food quality, service, hygiene, and operational efficiency.