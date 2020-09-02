Every day is a day where we could celebrate women, let’s all agree. But right now, and with everything going on regarding the social awakening against female targeted violence, we felt the urge to highlight the faces leading the whole thing. Here are 5 Egyptians at the forefront of the movement!

Merhan keller

You probably remember her as the Dubai-based model who accused Amr Warda of taking some sexual advances against her. Well, we know her as the girl dedicating her platform to fight all forms of violence and abuse against women.

The half Egyptian, half British is doing one hell of a job actually. Whether it’s sharing testimonials, posting awareness content or her most recent efforts in spreading the word about the Egyptian father who murdered his two daughters and recently got caught!

Nadeen Ashraf

good hair day 🌞

Nadeen ashraf is the once anonymous founder of “Assault Police” who just revealed her identity after the many speculations about who’s behind the controversial Instagram account outing assaults. Hats off to this one!

Sabah Khodeir

A writer and an activist who drew a lot of attention lately for her strong presence in the midst of the social awakening. Whenever we wanted the latest updates on any assault case, she’s the go-to person!

Aida El Kashef

An aspiring actress and filmmaker that is now taking on a third role as an activist. Aida El Kashef recently emerged strongly as one of the familiar faces raising awareness about sexual assault and we are here for it!

Nour Emam

Prepping for a birth and thought I'd share this with you guys:⁣ ⁣ Birth loves intimacy, birth loves privacy, birth loves feelings of safety and love. ⁣ You can't birth well with a million people around you or feeling restrained or feeling like you're being treated for a disease.⁣ Birth is a natural process. To birth well, we need to help Oxytocin (the love hormone) flow.⁣ Imagine you're trying to poop, and someone walks in, you're pelvic floor muscles will contract and there's no way that poop will be released. Same goes for birth, the more we interrupt the birthing mother, the more we make her feel exposed (consciously or subconsciously) we are not helping her body birth. If the mother is constantly checked and monitored, she will feel in danger. Her muscles will be tight, she will feel threatened. Oxytocin will not flow.⁣ ⁣ So, just like you like privacy when you're intimate with your partner, you need to help your body birth, by providing similar feelings of privacy and safety.⁣ Tell your doctor you want to limit cervical checks, limit visitors, limit nurses going in and out during your birth.

She goes by the name “this is mother being” and she has a very interesting account you don’t want to miss. Her account, more like a blog, offers all kinds of information and inspirational content any female can wish for, really. But it’s her recent efforts in the social awakening that made us love her even more!

Bravo girls, you’re definitely making a change!

