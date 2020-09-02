Every day is a day where we could celebrate women, let’s all agree. But right now, and with everything going on regarding the social awakening against female targeted violence, we felt the urge to highlight the faces leading the whole thing. Here are 5 Egyptians at the forefront of the movement!

Merhan keller

You probably remember her as the Dubai-based model who accused Amr Warda of taking some sexual advances against her. Well, we know her as the girl dedicating her platform to fight all forms of violence and abuse against women.

The half Egyptian, half British is doing one hell of a job actually. Whether it’s sharing testimonials, posting awareness content or her most recent efforts in spreading the word about the Egyptian father who murdered his two daughters and recently got caught!

Nadeen Ashraf

Nadeen ashraf is the once anonymous founder of “Assault Police” who just revealed her identity after the many speculations about who’s behind the controversial Instagram account outing assaults. Hats off to this one!

Sabah Khodeir

A writer and an activist who drew a lot of attention lately for her strong presence in the midst of the social awakening. Whenever we wanted the latest updates on any assault case, she’s the go-to person!

Aida El Kashef

An aspiring actress and filmmaker that is now taking on a third role as an activist. Aida El Kashef recently emerged strongly as one of the familiar faces raising awareness about sexual assault and we are here for it!

Nour Emam

She goes by the name “this is mother being” and she has a very interesting account you don’t want to miss. Her account, more like a blog, offers all kinds of information and inspirational content any female can wish for, really. But it’s her recent efforts in the social awakening that made us love her even more!

Bravo girls, you’re definitely making a change!