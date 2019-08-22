Under the theme “Breaking Barriers”, the 2nd edition of the First E-Commerce Summit in Mena Region and North Africa will kick off in September. The Summit – organized by leading tech agency robusta – is set to be a game-changer within the e-commerce industry, as it comes in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and its e-commerce strategy towards financial inclusion and digital transformation.

The first-of-its-kind Summit will create an open dialogue between the industry’s stakeholders from government officials to private and public sectors as well as a pool of local and international companies from 15 industries, entrepreneurs and start-up owners, through a dynamic platform to showcase the latest developments and technologies in e-commerce, identify and discuss the challenges and offer more investment opportunities to strengthen the industry in the region.