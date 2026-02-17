Hurghada, Egypt, 17 February 2026 – Mercure Hurghada invites guests to embrace the

spirit of Ramadan through meaningful Iftar and Suhoor gatherings in a warm seaside

setting. Families and friends can come together across the hotel’s dining venues to enjoy

authentic, locally inspired flavours. To Make the celebration more joyful, members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless can earn 3X Reward Points when dining at participating hotel outlets, while the celebrations continue into Eid Al-Fitr with a vibrant four-day thoughtfully curated programme featuring family activities, carnival games, inflatable attractions, foam parties, colour festivals, volleyball and football tournaments, mini discos and themed competitions, alongside Oriental shows, rababa performances, live singers and bands, spectacular fire and fakir shows, and lively dance floor evenings by the Red Sea.

From peaceful Ramadan evenings to vibrant Eid celebrations, the resort brings families and friends together for meaningful moments and joyful seaside gatherings.

Let the Red Sea set the scene for your Ramadan evenings and joyful Eid celebrations,

contact our team at [email protected] or call +20 65 3464646.