Miracle in Cell No.7 is this 2019 Turkish movie that kept popping up on our timelines over the past few days and honestly, with so much time on our hands, we thought we’d give it a go!

If you think you’re familiar with the story, it’s probably because you’ve seen it before. This movie is the Turkish remake of the Korean movie that was quite popular back in 2013. However, this one comes with a much cooler spin to it.

Since this quarantine got us all feeling a bit blue, especially at this stage, a nice uplifting feel-good movie is very much needed. Don’t you think? And that’s why we didn’t hesitate when we planned to watch Miracle in Cell No.7 and so should you!

The plot is probably the best feature of this movie. The story of a falsely accused father who suffers from a mental illness and is in desperate need of a life-saving miracle will keep you on your toes for sure.

Another reason why you should watch it is the father-daughter cutesy relationship. And when you get to the point where this little girl (Ova) parts from her father over being falsely accused of murder; make sure to keep a pack of tissues handy. We warned you!

The death vs. life theme is highly implemented throughout the story and it totally makes it more realistic than dreamy. As the plot thickens, we come to realize how it’s not possible for the father to live without another life being lost!

As for the ending, don’t worry. It is not too tragic. And, if you’ve seen the Korean version, the ending is so much better and way more developed and complex.

So, our final verdict is: definitely a must-watch!