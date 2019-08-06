Green spaces are more than just picturesque plants, they provide important functions to the surrounding society! From offering a comprehensive habitat to birds and animals to elevating the levels of pure Oxygen, increasing green spaces is an attainable tool to combat pollution. Misr Italia is an avid advocate of developing progressive projects for a better future. Their portfolio reflects their vision to construct environmentally-friendly communities in the heart of city and surrounded by vast green spaces.

Misr Italia Properties has been at the vanguard of developing Egypt’s leading real estate market for years. In continuation to their ventures, the real-estate expert is set to bring the acclaimed Stephano Boeri the Architetti, founder of the “vertical forest” concept, to establish the very first vertical forest in Egypt and the Middle East. The environmental and real-estate break through will be built in the heart of Misr Italia’s IL Bosco project located in New Cairo.

The signing agreement between Misr Italia Properties and Boeri to create the Vertical Forest is driven by innovation and creativity, as they aim to introduce trendsetting concepts, which can improve the Egyptian real-estate sector and sustain the country’s plan to achieve environmental progress for future generations’ bright future.

With pollution endangering the planet’s green space, Misr Italia Properties is determined to expand Egypt’s current quota of greenery. The vertical forest is an essential contribution to the country’s green area, which only occupies 10% of Egypt’s total area. IL Bosco project will mainly consist of three 30-meter buildings, perfectly blending both nature and architecture. Wrapped in thousands of green plants and trees on balconies and windows, the vertical forests aim at limiting pollution and decreasing population density in urban cities.

With investments worth of EGP 3 billion, one of the vertical forest buildings will host a five-star international hotel chain and is characterized by serviced apartments, while the other two towers are going to include branded apartments for the same chain. The construction is scheduled to start in 2020; meanwhile, units are expected to be delivered by 2023.

The vertical forest concept was granted numerous awards, including the International High-rise Award in 2014 and the Best Tall Building Worldwide Award in 2015 by CTBUH. The concept of the vertical forest started from Milan in Europe before spreading into other continents, and finally Misr Italia brought it to the Middle East and North Africa.

Boeri, The Architetti, is collaborating with Egyptian designer Shimaa Shalash as a local partner as well as the botanist and landscape designer Laura Gatti, to design architectural masterpieces that meet the people’s needs in Misr Italia Properties; especially IL Bosco.

Misr Italia Holding known for providing the paramount projects for residential, commercial, coastal, hospitality and leisure properties across Egypt. Misr Italia Holding has grown to become one of the largest developers with total investments of 68Bn EGP.

The company’s land bank totals to 11Mn m2 across Egypt with 11 residential projects, 9 commercial projects, 5 luxury hotels and 6000 delivered units. Flagship projects include IL BOSCO, Vinci & Vinci Street in the New Administrative Capital, La Nuova Vista, Garden 8 & Cairo Business Park in New Cairo, Kai Sokhna, Kai Sahel, IL BOSCO City in Mostakbal City, Hilton Kai Sokhna and Hilton Garden Inn.