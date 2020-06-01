There is no doubt that facing boredom is inevitable during these circumstances that force us to stay at home. Quarantine has led many of us to search for more ways to escape this boredom by positively filling our dragging spare time with fruitful stay at home moments.

While our Instagram stories were mostly dominated by baking trials; whether failed or successful ones, Misr Italia Properties launched its “One Move Saves Many” campaign that encourages taking up habits that have to do with sports, arts and fine dining activities to keep us entertained and focused on our energy and inner peace.

Misr Italia Properties has made sure that music fans are entertained by using its social media platforms; under the hashtag #StayhomeStaysafe, as virtual stages featuring 2 live streaming concerts for Nelly Cassis and Malak El Husseiny that received very high engagement from the crowds.

In collaboration with TD Athletics’ Head Coach, Karim El Nokaly, Misr Italia Properties used its digital platforms to provide everyone with the tips and tricks to #Stayfit. Believing that sports boost the dopamine hormone, making us feel more ecstatic and elated as well as improving the immunity which is much needed in its best shape these days.

During Ramadan, sports and fitness remain highly recommended, so MIP brought the yoga guru and founder of The Faab Space, Lousiana Faaberg, who gifted us with incredible yet doable yoga poses that got us all into trying them and even unearth our inner yoga powers. Besides the yoga poses and breathing techniques that helped us all remain calm and peaceful, Lousiana has been giving live sessions every Saturday at 9 p.m.

Since Ramadan is also the month when we tend to creatively experiment with Sohour and Iftar dishes, Misr Italia Properties kept all the kitchen lovers in mind by introducing online cooking challenges on its “Fine-dining” platform featuring food bloggers and famous foodies such as Omar’s Food, Ramy Soli, Kitchen Keys, Cairo Munch, Cairo Foodie Couple, Sarah Khanna, Scrumptious_GK & Diary of a Fluffy Foodie.

They worked on inspiring and challenging new recipes with 3 ingredients only, that change every time, endorsing more kitchen inspiration through the hashtag #MIPsecretingredient.

Misr Italia Properties has not only worked on online platforms, but it also extended its entertainment activities to include on-ground ones, sending its residents of La Nuova Vista gifts and boxes that showed unmatched creativity by the real estate developer.

The boxes and gifts varied to include Vinny’s Pizzeria DIY pizza kits so the residents would indulge in the flavorsome pizza while they are safe at home. With quarantine causing us to miss out on the happy summer moments, the company has ensured to connect its residents with the much-needed summer vibes by sending Nestle Ice Cream Box filled with their different products and most importantly the delicious Mega and Oreo Ice cream.

Moreover, residents received nuts and snacks gift boxes because they are the ultimate companions to the habits of watching Ramadan’s drama. Last but not least, with Eid El Fitr around the corner, they have provided the residents with Eid Cookies of “Kahk” packs wishing everyone a blessed and safe feast in their own way.

By this, Misr Italia Properties sets a great example of how companies and enterprises should contribute to the efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, while encouraging people to stay at home more for everyone’s safety and protection.