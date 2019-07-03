As part of its initiative, “Ma3 Ba3d Bnkbar” – or better translating to “Growing Together” Misr Italia Properties donated 25Mn EGP for the construction of the first school in the New Administrative Capital, under the name of “Al Assal Language School” in the New Administrative Capital.

“Ma3 Ba3d Bnkbar” initiative is driven from the Misr Italia Properties’ belief in the importance of investing in people; especially youth, to raise a generation of qualified individuals ready to dominate the corporate life.



This project is a partnership between Misr Italia Properties contributing by funding the school, the Armed Forces Lands Projects Authority providing the land in the New Administrative Capital and the Armed Forces Engineering Authority responsible for the construction of the school.

The new school in the NAC is built over a spacious 11,800 m2 and will accommodate 1500 students from primary school, middle school, and high school. The facility holds 56 classes, a theatre, field, and computer labs to ensure that the school delivers not only educational benefits to the students but rather a wide range of recreational activities.

Ma3 Ba3d Bnkbar initiative previously delivered two schools with total investments of 12 Mn EGP. In 2017, the company delivered Ayman Abdel Hamid Secondary Military School located in Ras Sedr and in 2019 a primary School in Qalyubiya started operations to better serve the underprivileged governorate.

Misr Italia properties strongly believes in the importance of investing in the young generations and equipping them with the best tools possible to shape tomorrow’s leaders and will always strive to give back to the community.