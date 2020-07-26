The real estate developer encourages employees and residents to contribute to the community through “A Message of Hope”.

Undoubtedly, the past period has been one of the toughest that our country had to witness due to Covid-19 which continues to be a life threat to humans around the globe. While the government has been exerting massive efforts to deal with this “new and evolving” situation up until today and with the country gradually opening up, the private sector has been called out to support.

Misr Italia Properties led the way with a number of initiatives aimed at serving the community during these difficult times.

Most notably, the company donated ICU monitors to Al Abasseya Fever Hospital with the aim of supporting the healthcare sector in their fight against the vicious virus. This only shows how Misr Italia Properties managed to promptly redirect its social responsibility plan and rapidly respond to society’s changing needs.

The impact of Covid-19 extended to affect certain segments more than others, especially the elderly who are among the most prone to the infection.

This prompted the real estate giant to collaborate with the Egyptian Red Crescent to make sure the residents of nursing homes are taken care of and well-accompanied. The elderly were also offered medical checkups in addition to 2 months of medication coverage.

The initiative also included the distribution of personal hygiene kits to protect them from the spread of the virus, besides holding awareness sessions about the best precautionary practices to protect them.

As for the elderly homes’ premises, the company has been disinfecting and sanitizing them along with providing them with a stock of detergents and disinfectants so they can sustain themselves for a longer period.

Misr Italia Properties encouraged its employees and the residents of its projects to take part in its initiative that was all about spreading hope and giving back to the community.

In collaboration with Al Orman Association, Misr Italia Properties’ residents and employees donated and distributed 1,700 “Boxes of Hope” with food supplies in Matrouh governorate. Those mostly went to the day laborers who were among the most economically affected by the lockdown.

“A Message of Hope” initiative, in partnership with the Egyptian Clothing Bank, also extended to include sending out clothes and toys donated by the employees and the residents to orphans.

We hope more companies will follow the same path.