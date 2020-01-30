Are we missing out on life? If you’ve jumped to a quick “yes”, you may want to hold back your answer. We know you’ve thought about this many times — how you’re missing out on life and not doing as much as you want, how you’re spending day after day streaming any given old TV sitcom online.

Here’s the thing, though. There’s no such thing as “missing out”; it’s literally all made up.

Yes, we as a society invented the “fear of missing out”…and it was completely accidental.

With the prevalence of social media, you can see what everyone’s doing at all times. And yes, it seems like everyone is doing something all the time, so if you don’t lead a perpetually active daily life, you’ll feel like something is missing. It’s only natural.

Before you say you’re aware that this is just social media so you’re not that affected, let us just tell you that whether you’re aware of the effects or not, you’ll still be affected by them.

So, you might be thinking, just what is the big deal. We all feel like we don’t do the most of what we should be doing. It can’t be that serious, right?

Well, it depends, if we’re being honest. If you’re prone to paralyzing anxiety, being afraid that you’re missing out isn’t exactly ideal.

In fact, it may stop you in your tracks even more because this anxiety and fear may lead to you being afraid that you’ll just never measure up and that it’s too late to try anymore.

So, how do we get over this fear? It’s all simple.

Even though we all helped contribute to creating this fear of missing out, that doesn’t make it any less impacting. One first step you need to take to treat it is to take off your rose-colored sunglasses and face the truth.

Of all the people who are doing new exciting things a 100% of the time, only one percent is actually living like that in real life. Everyone else has the same normal existence you are currently leading, wherein most days are boring.

After doing this, you should also try other things like focusing on your current life goal and forcing yourself to enjoy the moment. Say yes more often and hold back the voice that says “but what if…” to things you want to try.

The next step you need to take is to remove the unseen time-stamp you’ve unintentionally put on everything because, well, life has no specific time limit.

You don’t have to do everything in your twenties and, no, it doesn’t make you more successful if you do. Not everyone’s lives turn out the same and some people get their great periods later on. And that’s perfectly okay.

In that same vein, though, you should also realize that you may never have it all, like you’ve once dreamed. And that’s okay, too.

We don’t mean to sound pessimistic but this is a crucial step. Sometimes, this is the one thing holding you from living freely, without fear of failing to measure up to personal or societal standards. Free yourself of all the shelved, impossible hopes.

Let go of this fear and let yourself live.